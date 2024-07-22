Harris (hamstring) has yet to progress to sprinting, Grant McAuley of 929 The Game reports.

Harris feels good as he works his way back from a left hamstring strain but is following doctor's orders as he slowly ramps things back up. He will need to show he's able to run at full speed before being cleared for a rehab assignment, and it's uncertain when that might happen. At the very least, Harris will remain out until early August.