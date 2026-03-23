Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: First start scheduled for March 31
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woodruff (lat) is scheduled to make his season debut March 31 at home against the Rays, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It's the first confirmation that Woodruff -- who was brought along slowly this spring after finishing last season on the injured list with a right lat strain -- will avoid the injured list and get a start during the Brewers' first turn through the rotation. The veteran right-hander officially threw only five Cactus League innings, though he got in additional work in other settings. Still, the Brewers will keep a close eye on Woodruff's workload this season, especially early on.
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