Woodruff (lat) is scheduled to make his season debut March 31 at home against the Rays, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It's the first confirmation that Woodruff -- who was brought along slowly this spring after finishing last season on the injured list with a right lat strain -- will avoid the injured list and get a start during the Brewers' first turn through the rotation. The veteran right-hander officially threw only five Cactus League innings, though he got in additional work in other settings. Still, the Brewers will keep a close eye on Woodruff's workload this season, especially early on.