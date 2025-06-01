Yelich had X-rays on his bruised right hand come back negative after leaving Sunday's 5-2 win over the Phillies, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The veteran slugger departed Sunday's contest after being hit by a pitch in his lone plate appearance of the day. According to Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, Yelich said after the game that the swelling and soreness in his hand made it difficult to grip a bat, but X-rays ruled out a more significant injury. The Brewers are viewing him as day-to-day heading into their three-game series in Cincinnati that begins Monday.