Brewers' Joey Ortiz: Making return from neck injury

Ortiz (neck) will start at third base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Padres, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

After recently losing Cooper Pratt (hamstring) to the injured list, the Brewers look set to avoid another blow to the left side of the infield with Ortiz making his way back into the lineup. Ortiz had missed each of the last three games due to neck tightness, which flared up when he struck out during a plate appearance Saturday. Per MLB.com, Ortiz was able to do some running Monday and then incorporated more baseball activities into his workout Tuesday, with his neck apparently checking out fine afterward. He should be in good shape to hold down a near-everyday role at either third base or shortstop while Pratt is on the shelf.