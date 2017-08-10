Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Will begin rehab assignment this weekend

Vogt (knee) is set to embark on a rehab appearance this weekend, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Although the minor-league affiliate that Vogt will report to has not been confirmed, the catcher will begin his rehab either Friday or Saturday and could return to the Brewers before their road trip out west beginning next weekend. Vogt was also back on the field going through drills for the second consecutive day prior to Milwaukee's game against the Twins. He will likely need a few games to shake off the rust and build up stamina behind the plate during his rehab stint.