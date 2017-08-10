Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Will begin rehab assignment this weekend
Vogt (knee) is set to embark on a rehab appearance this weekend, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Although the minor-league affiliate that Vogt will report to has not been confirmed, the catcher will begin his rehab either Friday or Saturday and could return to the Brewers before their road trip out west beginning next weekend. Vogt was also back on the field going through drills for the second consecutive day prior to Milwaukee's game against the Twins. He will likely need a few games to shake off the rust and build up stamina behind the plate during his rehab stint.
More News
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Ahead of schedule in his return•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Aims for return in two weeks•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: MRI reveals MCL strain•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Hits DL with knee, neck issue•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Held out Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Listed as day-to-day with knee injury•
-
10 pitchers approaching an innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...