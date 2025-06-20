An MRI on Friday revealed a Grade 2 strain in Herrera's left hamstring, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Herrera told reporters Friday that he is expected to miss 2-to-6 weeks due to the strain. He was warned by medical staff that attempting to play through the strain could result to a season-ending injury, so the decision was made to shut him down and place him on the 10-day injured list. The Cardinals should have a better sense of when Herrera can return once he resumes baseball activities, but the severity of the injury could keep the 25-year-old sidelined through the All-Star break. With Herrera sidelined, Yohel Pozo will serve as the primary backup catcher behind Pedro Pages while Alec Burleson, Nolan Gorman, Thomas Saggese and Willson Contreras are candidates to see increased work as the designated hitter.