The Cardinals placed Herrera on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Friday.

It's a tough blow for the St. Louis lineup, as Herrera had cemented himself as the team's top power bat in the heart of the order. Herrera is slashing .320/.392/.533 with eight home runs, 36 RBI, 22 runs scored, one stolen base and a 16:32 BB:K across 171 plate appearances. This will be his second trip to the injured list this season after missing time with a knee injury earlier in the year. Pedro Pages and Yohel Pozo will handle catching duties for the Cardinals, while Nolan Gorman and prospect Thomas Saggese, who was promoted in a corresponding move Friday, should fill the hole left by Herrera.