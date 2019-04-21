Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Drives in two runs
Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Mets.
Goldschmidt knocked a two-run single in the second frame and later scored on a Marcell Ozuna double. He owns an eight-game hitting streak, going 12-for-35 with five RBI in the process. However, he's striking out in roughly 30 percent of his plate appearances this season after just 22.5 percent in nine seasons with Arizona.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Stellar in loss•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Goes yard•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Slugs homer in loss•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Goes yard again•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Denied shot at history by Brewers•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Inauspicious start to Cards career•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 5 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...