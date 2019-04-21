Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Mets.

Goldschmidt knocked a two-run single in the second frame and later scored on a Marcell Ozuna double. He owns an eight-game hitting streak, going 12-for-35 with five RBI in the process. However, he's striking out in roughly 30 percent of his plate appearances this season after just 22.5 percent in nine seasons with Arizona.

