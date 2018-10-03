Cubs' Addison Russell: Suspension looming
Russell is expected to be suspended around 25-to-40 games for violating the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
According to Rogers, the league is expected to hand down the suspension within the coming hours, so a precise sentence should be revealed shortly. Dating back to Sept. 21, Russell has been on administrative leave after a blog post written by his ex-wife surfaced online, which detailed emotional, physical and verbal abuse she suffered during their marriage. With the Cubs out of the 2018 postseason, this ban will come into effect at the start of the 2019 regular season.
