The Cubs optioned Assad to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Assad permitted five runs on 13 hits and two walks over eight innings in his two starts with the big club. He will cede his rotation spot to Jameson Taillon (calf), who will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to make a start at some point during the Cubs' five-game series with the Brewers that opens Monday with a doubleheader.