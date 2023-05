Mervis is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals.

The left-handed-hitting Mervis has gone 4-for-21 (.190) with zero extra-base hits and eight strikeouts through his first five major-league games and will take a seat Wednesday with southpaw Jordan Montgomery on the mound for St. Louis. Trey Mancini is playing first base and Christopher Morel is getting a turn at designated hitter.