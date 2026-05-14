Maton allowed two runs on three hits across an inning of relief in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Atlanta. He struck out one.

Maton entered the contest having rattled off five straight scoreless appearances, but that came to an end with a subpar outing against a tough Atlanta lineup. After posting an ugly 14.40 ERA through his first six appearances of the year, the veteran righty has been better with a 3.18 ERA in his last six games. Overall, Maton is still sitting with an 8.44 ERA, though he appears to be trending in the right direction even after Wednesday's setback.