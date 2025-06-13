Suzuki went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Pirates.

Suzuki hit his 17th home run of the season in the sixth inning, and he remains one behind Pete Crow-Armstrong for the team lead, as the latter his 18th long ball of the year in the contest as well. Suzuki's career best in home runs is 21, which he recorded last year, and he seems well on his way to surpassing that figure if he stays healthy the rest of the way.