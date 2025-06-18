Suzuki went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Brewers.

Suzuki continued his strong season, as he now has 18 home runs to go along with an .853 OPS. The OPS would be a new career best, while he's closing in on his career high of 21 home runs, which he recorded last year. Suzuki has been a consistent performer since coming over to the U.S. from Japan before the 2022 season, and he should continue to post strong counting stats as a staple in the middle of a strong Chicago lineup.