Young will be called up to start Thursday against the Giants, Julia Stumbaugh and Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo confirmed the left-handed Young will be recalled from Triple-A Reno to make his major-league debut. One scout described Young as a "pitchability lefty" with "fringy stuff," which sounds like a fifth starter. He's made eight starts in the Pacific Coast League, posting a 5.79 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 32.2 innings. Arizona is desperate for starting pitching, and this presents an opportunity for the 25-year-old Young to be part of the rotation going forward until Luke Weaver (forearm) is ready to return.