Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Heading to rookie league

Carroll will make his professional debut for the Diamondbacks' entry in the Arizona Rookie League on Saturday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

The 5-foot-10 Carroll showed off his hitting chops at Chase Field on Friday, spraying balls to all fields while showing off surprising power for an 18-year-old. The thinking on undersized players has changed "significantly" over the years, according to Diamondbacks' general manager Mike Hazen, who feels Dustin Pedroia may have had something to do with it. "The way he came out right away and hit for power, along with the 'hittability' and the approach," he said. "I'm sure he was one of the guys who sort of changed the narrative on that." Arizona assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye, who scouted Mookie Betts while with Boston, feels smaller players with shorter arms produce shorter, compact and lower-maintenance swings, allowing them to manipulate the barrel to the ball more effectively.