Longoria went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 8-5 loss against the Giants.
Longoria is red hot, as he's on a four-game hit streak and is slashing .320/.379/.800 in the month of June. The longtime veteran is also on pace to hit his most homers in a season since 2019, when he launched 20 as a member of the Giants. The infielder is an easy play in fantasy for the time being.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria: Creates cushion with homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria: Swats pair of doubles•
-
Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria: Lifts eighth homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria: Provides power in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria: Homers Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria: Goes deep in win•