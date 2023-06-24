Longoria went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 8-5 loss against the Giants.

Longoria is red hot, as he's on a four-game hit streak and is slashing .320/.379/.800 in the month of June. The longtime veteran is also on pace to hit his most homers in a season since 2019, when he launched 20 as a member of the Giants. The infielder is an easy play in fantasy for the time being.