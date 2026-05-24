Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Homers in three-hit effort

Marte went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Rockies.

Marte's power has come back in a big way this week with three homers over his last five games. This was his sixth multi-hit effort over his last nine contests, a span in which he's batting .432 (16-for-37) with six extra-base hits and nine RBI. The second baseman is batting .251 with a .748 OPS, eight homers, 24 RBI, 29 runs scored, eight doubles, two triples and no stolen bases over 48 contests. He continues to regularly hit leadoff for the Diamondbacks.