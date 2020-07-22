Cron (hamstring) took multiple at-bats while the Diamondbacks worked out in Anaheim on Tuesday in preparation for Friday's opener in San Diego, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Cron traveled with the team for its two-game exhibition series against the Dodgers, but he did not participate in either game. He will be ready to play in Friday's opener against the Padres. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Cron's teammate and starting first baseman, Christian Walker (groin), will join the team in San Diego, but it's not yet known if Walker will be available to work in the field.