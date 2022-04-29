Middleton's contract was selected from Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Middleton owns a career 3.84 ERA in 126.2 major-league innings, though that mark sits at 5.02 across 43.0 frames since the start of the 2020 season. He'll give Arizona another bullpen option with Mark Melancon landing on the COVID-19 injured list.
