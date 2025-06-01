Smith started at first base and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 11-7 loss to Washington.

Smith plated two runs with a triple as part of Arizona's five-run sixth inning that made a blowout somewhat interesting. It was the second straight game with multiple RBI for Smith, who has knocked in five over the last five contests. He has just 16 RBI through 53 games after driving in 36 over 60 games a season ago.