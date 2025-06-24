Smith went 2-for-4 with two homers, four RBI and a walk in Monday's 10-0 victory over the White Sox.

Smith extended Arizona's lead to 5-0 with a three-run long ball off Chicago starter Shane Smith in the second inning. The 29-year-old wasn't finished, as he returned to launch a 416-foot solo shot in the fourth off reliever Dan Altavilla to collect his second career multi-homer game. This pair of blasts is a welcome sight for Smith since he entered the contest with a .158/.340/.316 slash line across 50 plate appearances in June.