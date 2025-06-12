Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Snaps homer drought
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Seattle.
Smith finished off the Diamondbacks' five-run sixth inning with his fifth homer of the season. It was the first in 40 games (since April 22) for Smith, who incidentally is slashing .213/.336/.296 over 128 plate appearances since his last home run. He still maintains a .277 batting average thanks to a .402 BABIP. Statcast pegs his expected batting average to be .225.
