Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Seattle.

Smith finished off the Diamondbacks' five-run sixth inning with his fifth homer of the season. It was the first in 40 games (since April 22) for Smith, who incidentally is slashing .213/.336/.296 over 128 plate appearances since his last home run. He still maintains a .277 batting average thanks to a .402 BABIP. Statcast pegs his expected batting average to be .225.