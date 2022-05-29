Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
With southpaw Tyler Anderson on the hill for the Dodgers, the lefty-hitting Smith will be the odd man out of the starting nine. Smith had started in each of the Diamondbacks' last six games, going 5-for-21 with two home runs, five walks, five RBI and four runs.
