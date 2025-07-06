The Diamondbacks selected English's contract from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

The 28-year-old will receive his first promotion to the majors as Pavin Smith (oblique) heads to the injured list in a corresponding move. English was a third-round pick by the Diamondbacks in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft, but he's never developed into a marquee prospect. He has a .336/.388/.546 slash line with nine home runs in 58 games with Triple-A Reno this season but isn't likely to have a major role while up with the big club.