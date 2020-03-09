Dodgers' Jimmy Nelson: Completes bullpen session
Nelson (lower body) threw 17 pitches in a bullpen session Sunday and emerged healthy, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Though Nelson reportedly displayed erratic command in the session, the good news is that he did not experience any setbacks. Due to his injury issues this spring, Nelson is "extremely unlikely" to be on the Dodgers' Opening Day roster, per Gurnick.
