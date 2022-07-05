White will not make his scheduled start Tuesday against the Rockies, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear whether the righty is hurt, or if the Dodgers just want to add an arm (Ryan Pepiot) to the rotation. White has a 3.93 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 34.1 innings this season.
