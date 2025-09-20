Betts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-3 win over the Giants.

Betts stalled out with a month-long power drought from July 6 to Aug. 6, but he was able to turn things around in a big way. He reached the 20-homer mark Friday after missing that plateau last year. He's smacked six long balls and supplied 19 RBI over his last 15 contests, a span in which he's hitting a stellar .339 (21-for-62). Overall, Betts has a .260/.328/.413 slash line with 79 RBI, 93 runs scored, 22 doubles, two triples and eight stolen bases over 143 games.