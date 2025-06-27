Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed Thursday that Ohtani will start as a pitcher Saturday in Kansas City, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

This will be Ohtani's third start of the campaign and follows his one-inning outing against Washington on Sunday. The two-way superstar has finished exactly one frame in each of his two starts so far, and it's not yet clear if he will be allowed to pitch beyond that Saturday against the Royals. Ohtani has served as Los Angeles' DH and batted leadoff in both games he's pitched in so far, so his scheduled appearance on the mound shouldn't impact his presence in the lineup as a hitter.