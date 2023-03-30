Gonsolin (ankle) was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Gonsolin is still getting stretched out after missing most of spring training because of a sprained left ankle. The target range for his 2023 debut seems to be late April. Michael Grove has claimed the final spot in the Dodgers' starting rotation with Ryan Pepiot (oblique) also requiring an IL stint.
