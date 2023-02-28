By now, you've probably heard that Tyler Glasnow (oblique) and Gavin Lux (knee) suffered major injuries Monday that will likely sideline them for the start of the season and weeks beyond.

Those are major headlines from spring training, the kind you couldn't possibly miss. But there are other, lower-key developments that you could easily slip past if you don't have your ear to the ground. I'm here to highlight those, along with their potential impact for Fantasy Baseball.

You can expect a weekly roundup from now until the start of the season. Here are some tidbits to get us started: