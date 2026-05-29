Fantasy Baseball Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper pitchers include Ben Brown, Cade Cavalli

Streaming pitchers isn't for the faint of heart, but if you find yourself without enough reliable options in a given scoring period, it may be what you need to stay afloat. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Generally, only the top two or three are full-throated endorsements, while the rest are more about making the best of a bad situation.
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Sleeper pitchers for Week 11 (June 1-7)
Ben Brown RP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #32 • Age: 26
Ben Brown looks right at home in a starting role now that he's been extended to throw five and six innings at a time. He's the rare ground ball specialist who also misses bats at a high clip and will get to feast on the league's lowest-scoring offense this week.
Cade Cavalli SP
WAS Washington • #24 • Age: 27
Cade Cavalli may still be vulnerable against tougher matchups, but he's come through with the favorable ones he's had recently, consistently working deep enough games and collecting strikeouts at a nice rate. His opponents this week (Marlins and Diamondbacks) rank more in the middle of the pack offensively, but hey, there's two of them.
Jared Jones SP
PIT Pittsburgh • #17 • Age: 24
Whether or not you'll actually want to stream Jared Jones in Week 11 depends on how his return from UCL surgery goes against the Twins over the weekend. He had flashes of dominance as a rookie in 2024 and wasn't even throwing as hard then as he was on his rehab assignment.
LAA L.A. Angels • #57 • Age: 22
Walbert Urena is hardly a model of efficiency, but he's done a great job limiting damage by keeping the ball on the ground and collecting whiffs with a plus changeup. That gives him a strong chance to pick up a win with a plush matchup against the Rockies away from Coors Field.
CIN Cincinnati • #41 • Age: 26
Andrew Abbott has mostly righted the ship after a miserable start to the year, putting together a 1.59 ERA in his past six starts, but his walk and strikeout numbers during that time leave quite a bit to be desired. Still, the Royals offense is so bad that you can give him better odds than not of delivering a quality start.
Aaron Nola SP
PHI Philadelphia • #27 • Age: 32
There's a chance Aaron Nola unlocked something by leaning more on his curveball in his latest start, but even if that ends up being a red herring, he's still capable enough of delivering a quality start to be of some value in points leagues during a two-start week. His first matchup against the Padres is particularly tasty.
PIT Pittsburgh • #36 • Age: 23
Bubba Chandler has shown improvement with regard to strike-throwing in his past couple turns while striking out 16 over 10 innings between them. He's still too big of a risk to your WHIP to use him in a Rotisserie or categories league, but for a little extra volume in a points league, you could try him in a two-start week.
CHC Chi. Cubs • #50 • Age: 34
Jameson Taillon has been shaky lately and is another who risks doing double the harm in a categories league when in line for two starts, but he makes sense as a volume play in a points league, especially when the matchups are as favorable as the Athletics and Giants.
STL St. Louis • #36 • Age: 25
Michael McGreevy has been among the biggest overachevers in xERA this year and isn't the sort of pitcher you can trust week in and week out, but he's allowed to take on innings when the results are there, which is how he has six quality starts already. The Rangers make for a terrific matchup right now, and the Reds are inviting enough away from their hitter-friendly home.
Griffin Jax RP
TB Tampa Bay • #22 • Age: 31
We'll need to keep an eye on Griffin Jax's back bruise to make sure it doesn't push back his next scheduled start, but as things stand, he's in line to face two teams (Tigers and Marlins) with major hitting concerns. His outings have run short so far, but his 51 percent ground ball rate helps to keep runs off the board.