kyle-bradish.jpg

Week 1 just got here, but it's already time to talk about Week 2.

That is, unless your league opted for an 11-day scoring period to begin the season rather than the default four-day scoring period. If so, your numbering is going to be off all season long. And also, this information will be useless to you. But I look forward to engaging with you again in Week 3! Which, for you, will be Week ... 2.

As for the rest of you, here are my recommendations for the scoring period that spans April 3-9, whatever you want to call it. I've limited my selections to those rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues, so if your pitching is strong, you shouldn't feel like you have to use any of them.

Sleeper pitchers for Week 2 (April 3-9)
player headshot
Hunter Brown RP
HOU Houston • #58 • Age: 24
Matchups
vs. DET, at MIN
Rostered
74%
Hunter Brown comes into his rookie season with plenty of hype and had settled in by the end of spring training after some early control issues. Drawing the Tigers in a two-start week should make for a nice start to the season.
player headshot
Hayden Wesneski SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #19 • Age: 25
Matchup
at CIN
Rostered
56%
A spring training riser, Hayden Wesneski is an efficient strike-thrower who's built for quality starts. Even in Cincinnati, the Reds aren't a tough draw.
player headshot
Kyle Bradish SP
BAL Baltimore • #39 • Age: 26
Matchups
at TEX, vs. NYY
Rostered
21%
Kyle Bradish has a knack for hit prevention and also showed some swing-and-miss potential this spring, making him worth a roll of the dice even with two iffy matchups.
player headshot
Yusei Kikuchi SP
TOR Toronto • #16 • Age: 31
Matchups
at KC, at LAA
Rostered
60%
After turning heads with 31 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings this spring, Yusei Kikuchi gets the Royals at Kansas City his first time through, a favorable matchup in a favorable venue. The Angels matchup later in the week could put a damper on things, though..
player headshot
Martin Perez SP
TEX Texas • #54 • Age: 31
Matchup
at CHC
Rostered
73%
Contributor of the most underappreciated 2.89 ERA in history last year, Martin Perez's first chance to show it wasn't a fluke comes against a Cubs lineup with serious volatility throughout.
player headshot
Matthew Boyd RP
DET Detroit • #48 • Age: 32
Matchups
at HOU, vs. BOS
Rostered
50%
The way Matthew Boyd piled up strikeouts this spring was reminiscent of 2019, before the elbow problems that followed, but his vulnerability to the long ball in those days makes the first of his two matchups (Astros, Red Sox) a bit worrisome.
player headshot
Zach Eflin SP
TB Tampa Bay • #24 • Age: 28
Matchup
vs. OAK
Rostered
69%
Presuming the Rays big free-agent signing takes care of business against the Tigers over the weekend, Zach Eflin will be just as attractive a play against the Athletics.
player headshot
Ross Stripling SP
SF San Francisco • #48 • Age: 33
Matchup
vs. KC
Rostered
46%
Ross Stripling was sneaky good last year with a 3.01 ERA and is facing the Royals in his 2023 debut. He got knocked around pretty good this spring, though, which might give you some pause.
player headshot
Tyler Mahle SP
MIN Minnesota • #51 • Age: 28
Matchups
at MIA, vs. HOU
Rostered
68%
It's a stretch to think anyone would be all that motivated to start Tyler Mahle after the year he just had, but he is a bounce-back candidate and is facing the Marlins in the first of his two starts. If you're dead set on volume, you could do worse.
player headshot
Michael Kopech SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #34 • Age: 26
Matchups
vs. SF, at PIT
Rostered
54%
It's hard to know what to expect from Michael Kopech given his control issues and fluctuating velocity, so we're really scraping the bottom of the sleeper barrel here. But he managed to turn in a 3.54 ERA last year and has two favorable matchups.