Week 1 just got here, but it's already time to talk about Week 2.
That is, unless your league opted for an 11-day scoring period to begin the season rather than the default four-day scoring period. If so, your numbering is going to be off all season long. And also, this information will be useless to you. But I look forward to engaging with you again in Week 3! Which, for you, will be Week ... 2.
As for the rest of you, here are my recommendations for the scoring period that spans April 3-9, whatever you want to call it. I've limited my selections to those rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues, so if your pitching is strong, you shouldn't feel like you have to use any of them.
Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Hunter Brown RP
HOU Houston • #58 • Age: 24
Hunter Brown comes into his rookie season with plenty of hype and had settled in by the end of spring training after some early control issues. Drawing the Tigers in a two-start week should make for a nice start to the season.
CHC Chi. Cubs • #19 • Age: 25
A spring training riser, Hayden Wesneski is an efficient strike-thrower who's built for quality starts. Even in Cincinnati, the Reds aren't a tough draw.
Kyle Bradish SP
BAL Baltimore • #39 • Age: 26
Kyle Bradish has a knack for hit prevention and also showed some swing-and-miss potential this spring, making him worth a roll of the dice even with two iffy matchups.
TOR Toronto • #16 • Age: 31
After turning heads with 31 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings this spring, Yusei Kikuchi gets the Royals at Kansas City his first time through, a favorable matchup in a favorable venue. The Angels matchup later in the week could put a damper on things, though..
Martin Perez SP
TEX Texas • #54 • Age: 31
Contributor of the most underappreciated 2.89 ERA in history last year, Martin Perez's first chance to show it wasn't a fluke comes against a Cubs lineup with serious volatility throughout.
Matthew Boyd RP
DET Detroit • #48 • Age: 32
The way Matthew Boyd piled up strikeouts this spring was reminiscent of 2019, before the elbow problems that followed, but his vulnerability to the long ball in those days makes the first of his two matchups (Astros, Red Sox) a bit worrisome.
Zach Eflin SP
TB Tampa Bay • #24 • Age: 28
Presuming the Rays big free-agent signing takes care of business against the Tigers over the weekend, Zach Eflin will be just as attractive a play against the Athletics.
SF San Francisco • #48 • Age: 33
Ross Stripling was sneaky good last year with a 3.01 ERA and is facing the Royals in his 2023 debut. He got knocked around pretty good this spring, though, which might give you some pause.
Tyler Mahle SP
MIN Minnesota • #51 • Age: 28
It's a stretch to think anyone would be all that motivated to start Tyler Mahle after the year he just had, but he is a bounce-back candidate and is facing the Marlins in the first of his two starts. If you're dead set on volume, you could do worse.
CHW Chi. White Sox • #34 • Age: 26
It's hard to know what to expect from Michael Kopech given his control issues and fluctuating velocity, so we're really scraping the bottom of the sleeper barrel here. But he managed to turn in a 3.54 ERA last year and has two favorable matchups.