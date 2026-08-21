Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require a certain amount of forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 23 (Aug. 24-30). Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Must-start, all formats
|1
C. Burns SP CIN Chase Burns SP CIN
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@
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@
|2
D. Rasmussen SP TB Drew Rasmussen SP TB
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vs
|3
P. Messick SP CLE Parker Messick SP CLE
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@
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vs
|4
C. Cavalli SP WAS Cade Cavalli SP WAS
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vs
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vs
|5
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
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@
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@
|6
B. Ashcraft SP PIT Braxton Ashcraft SP PIT
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@
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@
|7
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
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vs
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@
Advisable in most cases
|8
R. Ray SP SD Robbie Ray SP SD
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vs
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@
|9
W. Urena SP LAA Walbert Urena SP LAA
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vs
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vs
|10
K. Gausman SP CHC Kevin Gausman SP CHC
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@
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vs
|11
R. Suarez SP BOS Ranger Suarez SP BOS
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@
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@
Better left for points leagues
|12
A. Alvarez SP WAS Andrew Alvarez SP WAS
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vs
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vs
|13
|14
M. Scherzer SP TOR Max Scherzer SP TOR
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vs
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vs
No thanks
|15
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
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vs
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vs
|16
Z. Thornton SP NYM Zach Thornton SP NYM
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vs
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vs
|17
|18
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
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vs
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@
|19
K. Rocker SP TEX Kumar Rocker SP TEX
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@
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@
|20
Z. Matthews SP MIN Zebby Matthews SP MIN
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@
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vs
|21
K. Montero SP DET Keider Montero SP DET
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vs
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vs
|22
|23
A. Smith-Shawver SP ATL A.J. Smith-Shawver SP ATL
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vs
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vs
|24
C. Bassitt SP BAL Chris Bassitt SP BAL
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@
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@
|25
T. Phillips RP MIA Tyler Phillips RP MIA
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vs
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@
|26
J. Urquidy RP CHW Jose Urquidy RP CHW
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vs
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@
|27
M. Wilkinson SP SF Matt Wilkinson SP SF
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vs
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vs
|28
E. Pecko SP HOU Ethan Pecko SP HOU
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@
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@
|29
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
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@
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|30
J. Springs SP ATH Jeffrey Springs SP ATH
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vs
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vs
|31
R. Feltner SP COL Ryan Feltner SP COL
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