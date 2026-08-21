Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require a certain amount of forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 23 (Aug. 24-30). Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
C. Burns SP CIN Chase Burns SP CIN
@
SF
San Francisco
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
2
D. Rasmussen SP TB Drew Rasmussen SP TB
@
DET
Detroit
 		vs
SD
San Diego
3
P. Messick SP CLE Parker Messick SP CLE
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
4
C. Cavalli SP WAS Cade Cavalli SP WAS
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
MIA
Miami
5
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
6
B. Ashcraft SP PIT Braxton Ashcraft SP PIT
@
SD
San Diego
 		@
STL
St. Louis
7
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
TOR
Toronto
Advisable in most cases
8
R. Ray SP SD Robbie Ray SP SD
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
9
W. Urena SP LAA Walbert Urena SP LAA
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
10
K. Gausman SP CHC Kevin Gausman SP CHC
@
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
11
R. Suarez SP BOS Ranger Suarez SP BOS
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
Better left for points leagues
12
A. Alvarez SP WAS Andrew Alvarez SP WAS
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
MIA
Miami
13
S. Lugo SP KC Seth Lugo SP KC
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
14
M. Scherzer SP TOR Max Scherzer SP TOR
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
No thanks
15
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
16
Z. Thornton SP NYM Zach Thornton SP NYM
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
HOU
Houston
17
E. Lauer SP LAD Eric Lauer SP LAD
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
DET
Detroit
18
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
SF
San Francisco
19
K. Rocker SP TEX Kumar Rocker SP TEX
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
20
Z. Matthews SP MIN Zebby Matthews SP MIN
@
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
21
K. Montero SP DET Keider Montero SP DET
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
22
W. Warren SP NYY Will Warren SP NYY
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
BOS
Boston
23
A. Smith-Shawver SP ATL A.J. Smith-Shawver SP ATL
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
COL
Colorado
24
C. Bassitt SP BAL Chris Bassitt SP BAL
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
ATH
Athletics
25
T. Phillips RP MIA Tyler Phillips RP MIA
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
WAS
Washington
26
J. Urquidy RP CHW Jose Urquidy RP CHW
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
27
M. Wilkinson SP SF Matt Wilkinson SP SF
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
28
E. Pecko SP HOU Ethan Pecko SP HOU
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
29
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
@
WAS
Washington
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
30
J. Springs SP ATH Jeffrey Springs SP ATH
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
31
R. Feltner SP COL Ryan Feltner SP COL
@
WAS
Washington
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
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