There's no replacement for a high-end hurler, of course, but if you're looking to stream pitchers, then you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Most likely, they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Tanner Bibee SP
CLE Cleveland • #61 • Age: 24
Bibee is one of the few rookies this year who has actually delivered on his promise right away, having yet to issue a walk in two starts. He's a must for a two-start week, especially since one of the matchups is against the Tigers.
SEA Seattle • #93 • Age: 24
Miller has a tough follow-up to his electric debut when he faces the Astros this weekend, but if he's blowing his fastball by them, as he did against the Athletics, he'll be an easy call against the Tigers in Week 7.
TEX Texas • #44 • Age: 31
Heaney hasn't been nearly as dominant with the Rangers as he was with the Dodgers last season, but he does at least have a double digit-strikeout effort to his name. His matchups at Seattle and Oakland this week make a roll of the dice justifiable.
Jon Gray SP
TEX Texas • #22 • Age: 31
Gray has been even more disappointing than Andrew Heaney so far, completely underwhelming in the strikeout department. But if everything was going swimmingly, he wouldn't be eligible here, would he? He'll at least have a strong offense backing him in a week when he's scheduled to face two weak ones (Mariners, Athletics).
Drew Smyly SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #11 • Age: 33
Smyly has flashed dominance at times this year -- enough to make him worth using in the right matchups, anyway. We don't think of the Twins as a particularly favorable one, but they do have the second-lowest OPS against lefties.
CLE Cleveland • #41 • Age: 24
Allen's matchup against the Angels this week is no cake walk, but he handled the Red Sox lineup fine in his last start. As long as he doesn't lay down against the Twins over the weekend, we should be able to put our trust in the deceptive left-hander, who thus far has the whiffs to back it up.
Reid Detmers SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #48 • Age: 23
Detmers may be throwing harder this year, but he's also been more erratic. He's collecting strikeouts at a nice rate, though, which keeps the upside high from start to start, and the Guardians lineup that he's scheduled to face this week has had its struggles of late.
MIN Minnesota • #37 • Age: 25
We've reached the point in this week's sleeper pitcher rankings where I have to make something out of nothing, and well, there seems to be some enthusiasm for Varland now that he has a consistent rotation spot. He's gotten whiffs at a nice rate so far, and while his matchups against the Padres and Cubs this week are anxiety-inducing, at least there's two of them.
ARI Arizona • #32 • Age: 24
Let's be real here: you probably shouldn't start Pfaadt after he allowed four home runs in his big-league debut Wednesday. True, he was facing the Rangers then, and his matchups against the Marlins and Giants this week are much better. Still, I can't relate to that level of desperation.
STL St. Louis • #39 • Age: 34
I'm at a loss here for a 10th sleeper pitcher. Miles Mikolas is in line for two starts this week, and it wasn't so long ago that he had our trust. If you're dead set on maximizing volume and are willing to live with the repercussions, he's another option.