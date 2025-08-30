The Giants named Seymour their starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Orioles at Oracle Park, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After turning in a 3.74 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB in 21.2 innings while making his first 10 MLB appearances as a reliever, Seymour will get the chance to make his first big-league start Saturday while the Giants have an opening in the rotation due to Landen Roupp's (knee) continued absence. Seymour's most recent appearance came Wednesday versus the Cubs, but he tossed just 16 pitches in that outing and should be reasonably well rested. However, given that Seymour hasn't covered more than three innings in the majors or minors since June 19, the Giants may not allow him to work deep enough into Saturday's start to qualify for a win.