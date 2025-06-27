The Giants recalled Seymour from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Seymour joined the Giants' system back in 2022 via trade, and after working his way through the organization, Seymour will join San Francisco's active roster for the first time in his career. He worked exclusively as a starter at Triple-A, logging a 3.89 ERA and an 83:37 K:BB over 74 innings. While the Giants aren't in need of another starting pitcher, Seymour could replace Hayden Birdsong at the back end of the rotation if Birdsong's struggles persist.