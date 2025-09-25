Schmitt went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Cardinals.

Schmitt doubled in the second inning before coming around to score San Francisco's first run. He also added two singles, marking his fifth multi-hit effort over 18 games this month. During that span, he's batting .246 with eight runs scored, six RBI, three doubles and two home runs in 71 plate appearances. Overall, the 26-year-old infielder is slashing .240/.310/.398 with 37 RBI, 33 runs scored and 11 long balls across 340 plate appearances in 92 outings this season.