Gilbert went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in a 6-1 victory over the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Gilbert led off the Giants' half of the first inning with a 407-foot solo shot to right-center field. He added a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to snap a 1-1 tie. The 25-year-old has gone 5-for-12 over his past four games, with four of his knocks (three doubles and a homer) during that span going for extra bases. Gilbert hasn't started either of San Francisco's past two games against a lefty starter, so he appears locked into the strong side of a center-field platoon.