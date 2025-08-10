Santana is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

The Guardians will give Jose Ramirez a day off from playing defense and use him at designated hitter, leaving no room in the starting nine for Santana for the second day in a row. The switch-hitting Santana should still be locked into an everyday role against left-handed pitching, but he could have to settle for more of a part-time role versus righties if the Guardians remain committed to opening up steady playing time for younger bats such as C.J. Kayfus, Daniel Schneenmann and Angel Martinez.