Indians' Francisco Lindor: Headed to see specialist
Lindor (calf/ankle) is scheduled to visit a foot and ankle specialist in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Lindor suffered an acute left ankle sprain in a minor-league game earlier in the week (while rehabbing from a right calf strain), resulting in his placement on the 10-day injured list to open the season. He remains without a timeline for his return, though one will hopefully come into focus following his visit to the doctor. Eric Stamets, who started at shortstop Thursday, should continue to fill in for Lindor.
