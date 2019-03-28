Indians' Francisco Lindor: Move to IL official
The Indians placed Lindor (calf/ankle) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Lindor looked to be in line for only a brief stint on the IL to open the season while he recovered from a right calf strain, but his timeline may have been pushed back after he sustained an acute left ankle sprain during a minor-league game Tuesday. The Indians are viewing Lindor as out indefinitely at this stage, with a clearer target date for his return unlikely to be available until he resumes playing in simulated or rehab games.
