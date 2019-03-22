Indians' Francisco Lindor: Opening season on IL
Lindor (calf) will open the season on the injured list, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
It turns out Lindor, who is working his way back from a right calf strain, won't have enough time to get in shape before the start of the season. It's unclear how long he will remain on the shelf at this point, but the move can be backdated to March 25, making the shortstop eligible to return April 4 should he prove ready. While Lindor is sidelined, Max Moroff and Eric Stamets are candidates to see time at shortstop.
More News
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Status still uncertain•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Ramping up running program•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Playing in another minors game•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Playing in controlled minors game•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Side-to-side mobility limited•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hits in cage•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Who does Scott White keep drafting?
Sometimes sleeper and breakout picks are just too trendy, forcing our Scott White to find new...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...