Indians' Francisco Lindor: Opening season on IL

Lindor (calf) will open the season on the injured list, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

It turns out Lindor, who is working his way back from a right calf strain, won't have enough time to get in shape before the start of the season. It's unclear how long he will remain on the shelf at this point, but the move can be backdated to March 25, making the shortstop eligible to return April 4 should he prove ready. While Lindor is sidelined, Max Moroff and Eric Stamets are candidates to see time at shortstop.

