Indians' Francisco Lindor: Ramping up running program
Manager Terry Francona said Lindor (calf) ran at "almost, pretty much" full speed during a minor-league game Tuesday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Lindor could be cleared to run the bases "full out" this weekend, which would be a significant step with Opening Day right around the corner. The 25-year-old has seen plenty of at-bats in minor-league games over the past week, but his running and defensive work have remained limited. The Indians have yet to rule out Lindor for Opening Day, but time is running out if he is to gain full clearance in time.
