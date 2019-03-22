Indians' Francisco Lindor: Status still uncertain
Lindor (calf) met with the Indians' medical staff on Thursday, but his status for Opening Day remains uncertain Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
Manager Terry Francona chimed in about Lindor's health, saying, "We are not going to slow him down on purpose, but we do want him to be able to play the season without dragging a leg around." Lindor recently ran at full speed and has also participated in minor-league games. With Opening Day a week away, he'll have to be cleared by the team quickly to avoid any missed action.
More News
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Ramping up running program•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Playing in another minors game•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Playing in controlled minors game•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Side-to-side mobility limited•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hits in cage•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Able to take grounders•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What would first-round busts look like?
Even Mike Trout comes with risk attached. Mookie Betts, too. Here are the top picks rated in...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, top rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Priority players; rankings updates
Heading into a huge weekend of Fantasy drafts, Scott White and Adam Aizer talk spring news...
-
Top 12 non-closer RPs
Not everyone who targets a reliever targets him for saves. Scott White looks at one of the...
-
Deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you a sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Spring Notes: A's lose Luzardo
Jesus Luzardo won't be on the opening day roster, but Scott White identifies some other spring...