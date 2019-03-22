Indians' Francisco Lindor: Status still uncertain

Lindor (calf) met with the Indians' medical staff on Thursday, but his status for Opening Day remains uncertain Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Manager Terry Francona chimed in about Lindor's health, saying, "We are not going to slow him down on purpose, but we do want him to be able to play the season without dragging a leg around." Lindor recently ran at full speed and has also participated in minor-league games. With Opening Day a week away, he'll have to be cleared by the team quickly to avoid any missed action.