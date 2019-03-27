Indians' Francisco Lindor: Suffers ankle sprain
Lindor suffered an acute ankle sprain in a minor-league game Tuesday.
An MRI revealed the sprain to be mild to moderate, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. The ankle issue adds on to the calf strain which had already been set to send him to the injured list. His return timetable is unknown.
