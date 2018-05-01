Indians' Shane Bieber: Promoted to Triple-A
Bieber was transferred to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.
The pitching prospect is off to a stellar start with Double-A Akron, producing a 1.16 ERA and a ridiculous 30:1 K:BB in 31 innings pitched. For now, Bieber will replace the injured Shawn Morimando (shoulder) in the Clippers' rotation, though he could stick in Triple-A if he continues this strong performance.
