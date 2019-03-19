Indians' Yu Chang: Playing in minors game
Chang (finger) is scheduled to play in a minor-league game Tuesday against the Reds.
Prior to getting demoted from big-league camp last week, Chang had been nursing a minor finger injury. His return to action in a minor-league game suggests he'll enter the Triple-A Columbus season at full strength.
More News
-
Indians' Yu Chang: Optioned to minors•
-
Indians' Yu-Cheng Chang: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Indians' Yu-Cheng Chang: Shines among Eastern League shortstops•
-
Indians' Yu-Cheng Chang: Exits with injury Tuesday•
-
Indians' Yu-Cheng Chang: Displaying power stroke at Double-A•
-
Indians' Yu-Cheng Chang: Back in action with Lynchburg•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Mariners-A's
Two teams begin their regular season a week ahead of and 6,000 miles away from everyone else....
-
Spring Notes: McMahon surging
Is Ryan McMahon must-draft? Has Caleb Smith positioned himself alongside Trevor Richards as...
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
The perfect draft strategy
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite draft strategies for the three main Fantasy Baseball...
-
SP Strategy: Draft Dodgers
Want to build an elite pitching staff? You may not have to look far or wide to find it