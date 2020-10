Nelson's (back) $2 million team option was declined by the Dodgers on Friday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Nelson missed the entire 2020 season after undergoing lumbar surgery in early July, and he'll receive a $500,000 buyout from the Dodgers as he prepares for free agency. The 31-year-old's health is unclear heading into the offseason. He made 10 appearances (three starts) for the Brewers in 2019, but Nelson has now missed two of the past three seasons due to injuries.