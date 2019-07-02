Logan Morrison: Opts out of contract
Morrison opted out of his minor-league contract with the Yankees on Tuesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Morrison's contract allowed him to opt out of his deal if he wasn't on the big-league roster on July 1. Luke Voit hit the injured list with an abdominal strain Tuesday, but the Yankees will call on Mike Ford instead of Morrison. The veteran hit a poor .186/.276/.368 in 95 games for the Twins last season, but his .289/.341/658 line for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this year could be enough to earn him a roster spot somewhere other than New York.
